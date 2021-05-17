Galion City Schools hosting mobile food pantry May 25

GALION — Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio’s Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event will be held on the Galion City Schools campus on Tuesday, May 25.

Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on May 25. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event at the following website https://freshtrak.com/register/event/39117.

This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

• Masks are required during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded.

• Please remain in your vehicle.

• Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle.

• Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area.

• Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items.

• Two households per vehicle.

Families with questions can contact Family Engagement Coordinator Violeta Chinni at 419-468-3134 ext. 13549 or email chinni.violeta@moesc.net.

Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers.

