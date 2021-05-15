Galion Community Clean-up Day set for May 22

GALION — The City of Galion will hold the 2021 Community Clean-up Day on Saturday, May 22.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., dumpsters will be set up in the parking lot across from the Galion Fire Department on Liberty Street.

Galion residents may dispose of household trash, small furniture, sattresses and/or box springs (limit of four items per vehicle), and vehicle tires (no rims).

The drop-off site is available only to Galion city residents and driver’s licenses will be checked. Residents will need to haul material to the drop-off site and should be prepared to unload their own vehicle. Assistance will be available to the elderly and handicapped.

Materials not accepted include hazardous waste, appliances, electronics, and construction waste.

Yard waste will also not be accepted at this site. It may be taken to the Taylor Road Composting Facility, 545 Taylor Road, on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

