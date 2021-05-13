GALION POLICE REPORTS

May 11

Police investigated a report of a truck illegally passing a school bus that had its emergency lights on in the vicinity of Portland Way South and Cherry Street.

Police investigate a case of alleged vandalism reported in the 900 block of Charles Street. Individual said their vehicle was keyed. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported by a resident in the 500 block of John Street. Individual said unknown subject obtained her debit card information and purchased several items. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of an alleged overdose in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged abuse. Officers took information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject in the 600 block of West Church Street on a misdemeanor warrant issued in Richland County. Subject is accused of violating a protection order.

May 12

Police investigated a report of stolen credit card in the 600 block of East Church Street. Victim indicated the card was stolen while they were on vacation. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 700 block of Surrey Drive. Police took information for a report.

Police arrested a female subject wanted on a warrant issued in Richland County. Warrant task force transported her to Mansfield.

Police are investigating a case of alleged rape. Police received a call from a nurse who stated she had a sexual assault nurse examination kit that needed to be picked up. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud reported by a resident in the 200 block of Second Avenue. Resident told officers that unknown subjects have rented vehicles using their identity in California and Texas. Police took information for a report.

Police assisted with service of summonses to individuals in the 1000 block of Harding Way East and the 200 block of Third Avenue. Summonses were successfully served at both locations.

Police investigated a non-injury crash that occurred in the 200 block of Portland Way North. A truck jumped the curb at that location and hit a pole connected to an awning. The vehicle was moved off the curb. No damage was reported.

Police investigated a report of an alleged scam attempt in the 200 block of Dawsett Avenue.

Police issued a citation for failure to control to a motorist following a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Charles Street. The driver suffered a head injury after hitting a pole with his vehicle.

Police arrested a male subject who was threatening to harm himself in the 200 block of First Avenue. Subject was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to “sober up” for the night. Subject was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Police took information for a report from a juvenile who stated she was having issues at home and wanted to speak with an officer. Crawford County Children Services was contacted.

