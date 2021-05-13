Galion City Schools set to celebrate the Class of 2021

GALION — The Galion City Schools is gearing up for a week of activities to celebrate and recognize the Class of 2021 as the district prepares for its annual graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 23.

The festivities will kick off with Senior Celebration, a relatively new event for soon-to-be Tiger graduates, on Tuesday, May 18. The event is designed to celebrate students who have made a commitment to continue their education after graduation, their commitment to service in the Armed Forces, or those students who will be joining the workforce following graduation.

“We started this event with the Class of 2019, and it was well-received by both students and their families,” Galion High School Principal Ron Williams said. “We are excited to celebrate the next steps in our seniors’ lives after graduation.”

The celebration continues with the Senior Breakfast and Class of 2021 campus walkthrough on Friday, May 21.

“The walk-through ceremony is designed to give our entire student body and staff the chance to congratulate the graduating seniors,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “The seniors will walk through all four buildings to cheers and clapping from their fellow Tigers!”

The 2021 Galion High School Graduation Ceremony will begin at 2:00 pm in the high school gymnasium on Sunday, May 23. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the district’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Galion High School Facebook page. Please contact the High School office if you have any questions.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_galion-class-of-2021.jpg