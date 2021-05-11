Galion Police investigate Monday night shooting

GALION — The Galion Police Department is investigating a shooting that was reported on Monday night in the 300 block of Cherry Street.
According to a press release issued by GPD, neighbors in the area called the police department around 12:28 a.m. and reported hearing four gunshots. No one was injured during the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.
At the scene, officers found four holes on the side of a house on Cherry Street. One bullet recovered was lodged in an interior door of the same house. Evidence will be sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for processing.
A black Dodge Charger is a suspected vehicle that was in the vicinity during the shooting incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Burkey at 419-468-9111, or the confidential tip line at 419-468-3480.
The Galion Police Department received assistance from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Mansfield Police Department.