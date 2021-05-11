Clean-up events planned in Galion & Crestline

UNDATED — Volunteer organizations in Galion and Crestline will be conducting beautification and clean-up activities this weekend.

The Galion Kiwanis club and Crestline Community Development Team both have clean-up events planned on Saturday in their respective communities.

Kiwanis Club President Miranda Jones said volunteers will continue their clean-up effort at the Public Square in Uptowne Galion on Saturday. She said the event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are asked to meet outside of Flourish Boutique, 101 Harding Way East.

Jones said the Kiwanis club has been involved in local beautification efforts for several years.

“The Galion Kiwanis used to do the highway clean-up,” Jones said. “So we had the section of State Route 61 where it meets State Route 309 all the way to County Line Road near Amann Reservoir. However, as the age of our club members got older, we decided to pivot a few years ago and start doing the park clean-up. The city relies heavily on volunteers to really give back to the community and we love being a part of that.

“So we started cleaning up the Square, I would imagine in 2018, with the help of Experience Galion and the city, of course,” she added. “And then we help Sarah Capretta when she collaborates to do the clean-up for the Pickle Run Festival in Heise Park. It’s just important for us to give back to the community and for the children we serve to be able to have the opportunity to come in and volunteer alongside us. So we always encourage the high school students that need their community service hours or any other clubs and organizations just to come help us out.”

Jones said the Kiwanis club will supply all cleaning supplies for the volunteers who lend a hand on Saturday. Volunteers need only bring a pair of gloves.

For information about the Galion Kiwanis, visit the club’s Facebook page or its website www.galionkiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

Park clean-up in Crestline

In Crestline, daylong clean-up events are planned at Hamilton Park and Kelly Park. Clayton Herold of the Crestline Community Development Team (CDT) said volunteers will be at the two parks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“We really haven’t had a good park clean-up day in years,” Herold said. “So the Community Development Team decided it’s probably a great year to start doing something to make our parks look better. We just successfully raised the money to purchase the new ‘Welcome to Crestline’ signs and one of those is up now out of the four that need to be done. We’re just trying to keep the positive movement going in Crestline.

“All this week, we’re having students from both Crestline (Exempted Village Schools) and Crestline St. Joe’s go to the parks to help out,” Herold added. “Then on Saturday, we’re inviting the public to come and help out.”

Herold said volunteers will be sanding and repainting all metal swings, slides, and any other equipment that “needs a touch-up.” Additionally, new sand will be placed around swing sets and other playground equipment at both parks. Plastic playground equipment “that needs a little bit of TLC” will be power washed, he said.

“We’ve also got some items made of wood that need to have some of the wood replaced, so we’ve partnered with Zara Construction in Ontario,” Herold said. “Joe Zara, who owns the company, is a graduate of Crestline and he has graciously decided to do as much as he can with repairing the wooden items.”

Herold noted that wooden items in the two parks that don’t need to be repaired will receive a new coat of stain on Saturday.

Herold noted that the four plywood basketball goals located at Hamilton Park will be replaced with Spaulding plexiglass backboards thanks to donations from community members and businesses.

New signage is also due to be installed at both parks, Herold said.

Walmart in Bucyrus awarded a $1,000 grant to the Crestline CDT to help fund the park rejuvenation project, Herold said. Other funding has been provided by United Way, Accurate Auto Repair, and First Federal Community Bank, he said.

For information about the Crestline Community Development Team, visit its Facebook page.

The Galion Kiwanis and Crestline Community Development Team are spearheading beautification and clean-up activities in both communities on Saturday. Volunteers are scheduled to clean up the Public Square in Uptowne Galion and both Hamilton Park and Kelly Park in Crestline. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_GAL051221_CLEANUP.jpg The Galion Kiwanis and Crestline Community Development Team are spearheading beautification and clean-up activities in both communities on Saturday. Volunteers are scheduled to clean up the Public Square in Uptowne Galion and both Hamilton Park and Kelly Park in Crestline. Crestline Community Development Team