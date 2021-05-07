GALION POLICE REPORTS

May 4

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

Police apprehended two stray dogs in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue. The animals were transferred to the custody of the county dog warden.

Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Bucyrus Road. Officers located the vehicle and advised the owner. The owner told officers that an individual driving the vehicle pushed her out of it and drove off. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at Amann Park. Officers contacted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office about the vehicle because the owner of the vehicle resides in Morrow County.

Police conducted a welfare check of a male subject in the 1100 block of North Market Street. Officers transported the individual to Galion Community Hospital for a mental evaluation.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported in the 400 block of Hensley Avenue. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of West Railroad Street. Officers spoke with the juvenile.

Police investigated a report of a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks on East Church Street. Police contacted CSX and advised the company to cease railroad traffic. CSX sent an inspector to look at the tracks at that location.

May 5

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of drug abuse and issued him a citation for driving under suspension in the 700 block of Charles Street.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for fictitious license tags in the 700 block of Charles Street.

Police took a male subject into custody who was wanted on warrants issued by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and authorities in Marion County. He was transferred to the custody of Marion County authorities.

Police were called to the scene of an alleged physical altercation reported in the 300 block of First Avenue. No arrests were made. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a male subject who was allegedly holding another male subject accused of stealing a lawnmower against his will. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 200 block of South Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 600 block of South Market Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a written warning to a motorist for loud exhaust, excessive acceleration, and improper display license plates in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Jefferson Street.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-2.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.