Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce honors local individuals, businesses

CRESTLINE — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce honored individuals, organizations, and businesses for their contributions to the community this past week.

The 2020 awards ceremony was held Wednesday morning at The Hub at Village Square in Crestline. Fifteen awards were presented during the ceremony.

Following are the 2020 Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce award recipients:

• Galion Mayor’s Award — Galion City Schools Food Service Department

• Crestline Mayor’s Award — Crestline Police Department

• Industry of the Year — Iron Vault Distillery, Galion

• Service Industry of the Year — Cleaning by Carrie (Carrie Cottrell)

• Business of the Year — Dzugan Real Estate Services (Joe and Gretchen Dzugan)

• Retail Business of the Year — Bistro 217 (Holly and Steve Rose)

• Service Business of the Year — Avita Health System

• Professional of the Year — Chad Miller, Galion Port Authority

• Young Professional of the Year — Chris Adler, Avita Health System Director of Emergency Management, Safety & Security

• Chamber Chair Award — Matt Echelberry, City of Galion Communications Director

• Chamber Volunteer Award — Crestline Community Development Team

• Chamber Service Award — Joe Kleinknect, former Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO

• Organization of the Year — Community Counseling Services (Cindy Wallis, Executive Director)

• President’s Award — Jennifer Allerding (Galion City Schools Superintendent) & Matt Henderson (Crestline Exempted Village Schools Superintendent)

• Executive Committee Award — Miranda Jones, Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

For information about the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, go to galion-crestlinechamber.org or like Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

