GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 28

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

April 29

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of possession of drugs.

Police arrested a female subject in the 6600 block of Brandt Road on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

April 30

Police arrested a female subject in the 100 block of East Parson Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct. The female was allegedly intoxicated and had an open container of alcohol in her possession inside a vehicle.

Police investigated a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Oak Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone with a firearm in the area.

Police investigated a report of multiple incidents of harassing telephone calls in the 700 block of Clay Street. Officers advised the victim to report the incident to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Police investigated a report of fraud in the 200 block of South Boston Street. Alleged victim stated he was defrauded out of $950. Officers advised the victim to report the incident to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud. Victim told officers someone is apparently collecting monetary donations in his name. No accounts have been opened in his name. Officers advised him to monitor any financial activity in his name.

Police investigated a report of juveniles riding a dirt bike on the roadway in the 100 block of South Riblet Street. Officers advised the juveniles if they were caught doing so, the bike would confiscated.

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject in the vicinity of Hartman Street. Individual was released into his mother’s custody.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to all parties involved in a disturbance in the 100 block of Easton Way. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested a male subject for operating a vehicle under the influence following a two-vehicle crash in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Columbus Street. He hit a parked vehicle. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

May 1

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to all parties involved in a disturbance in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported in the 100 block of West Summit Street. Victim reported that individuals spray painted their fence. Victim has video recording of the incident and the spray paint can that was used. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a hit-skip crash in the vicinity of North Columbus and East Church streets. Female subject riding a motorcycle hit a tree and left the scene.

Police investigated a report of a hit-skip crash in the vicinity of North Columbus Street and Harding Way West. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court. Officers advised parties involved to stay away from each other.

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject in the 300 block of Gill Avenue.

May 2

Police arrested a male subject and a female subject wanted on warrants in the 7600 block of Ohio 598. Male subject was transferred to the custody of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police collected and disposed of drugs and drug paraphernalia that was found in an alley in the 300 block of South Union Street. Officers collected and disposed of four syringes.

