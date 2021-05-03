Galion City Schools celebration set for May 7

GALION — Students and staff in the Galion City Schools will celebrate what has been anything but a “normal” school year on Friday, May 7.

The event, which is open to all students in preschool through twelfth grade and staff, will bring the entire district together to celebrate the end of the school year beginning at 12:30 p.m.

“This is the first time we have ever held a district-wide, end-of-the-year pep rally,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “This is a celebration of our students and staff and their hard work in making it through this challenging school year.”

The pep rally will feature a DJ, the Galion High School band, the cheerleaders and more. Students and staff are encouraged to show their school spirit by wearing their favorite blue and orange attire.

The rain date for the event is set for Tuesday, May 11. Families with questions are encouraged to call their child’s respective building.

