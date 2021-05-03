OhioHealth revises visitation policy

COLUMBUS — OhioHealth has announced that it is now allowing two visitors each day for inpatient department patients only. Those visitors will be able to leave the patient room or hospital and come back into the building.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask while in an OhioHealth facility, except while eating, and must be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms.

The following exceptions will be made for patients in unique medical situations:

• Maternity patients may have two visitors during the duration of their stay as well as a Doula (if they choose) during the labor and delivery portion.

• If laboring patients are minors, they may have their parents/guardians, in addition to the parent-to-be of the baby.

• Care sites with NICUs will follow Nationwide Children’s Hospital visitor management policy.

• Patients receiving behavioral health care — will continue with their scheduled visitation process of no visitors currently in place.

• Patients receiving end-of-life care — Acute end-of-life patients may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day.

• Isolation/COVID patients will continue to follow the exemption policy that is currently in place of no visitors, except in end-of-life situations.

• Emergency, procedural and surgery will continue to follow the visitor restriction policy of one visitor per day. Visitors may come and go during the day and will be allowed back into the building if they leave.

• Visitors with disabilities who need assistance — Caretakers for visitors who are disoriented, disabled or in need of an interpreter are permitted.

Hours and entrances may continue to be limited while visitor restrictions are in place. For the latest visitor information, visit ohiohealth.com/covid-19/visitor-restrictions.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_OHIOHEALTH-LOGO.jpg