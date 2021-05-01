GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 27

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of possessing marijuana drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, drug paraphernalia, and possession of drugs. The arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Bloomer Street.

Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Grove Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for no passenger side headlight in the vicinity of North East and Church streets.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 1200 block of Smith Street. No arrests were made.

Police investigated a report of a male subject who was allegedly experiencing mental distress in the 600 block of North Union Street. He was transported to Galion Community Hospital for treatment.

Police issued a summons to a male subject for allegedly fishing without a license at Amann Reservoir.

Police investigated a report of suspicious persons at Heise Park. Officers were told that three males approached females at the park and asked if they could take their picture. Males alleged it was a misundertanding.

Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway juvenile in the 600 block of Harding Way East. Police took information for a report.

April 28

Police issued a citation to a motorist following two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of East Payne Avenue.

Police issued a written warning to a motorist in the 200 block of Portland Way South for improper display of license plates and a non-operating brake light.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of South Boston Street. Officers were unable to locate a male subject, but did issue a warrant to a female subject.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for traveling left of center on Hess Street.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of possession of drugs in the 500 block of South Union Street following a traffic stop. Officers also issued a verbal warning to a motorist for improper display of license plates and loud exhaust.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of public intoxication in the 200 block of Fellow Street.

