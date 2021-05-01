What is the Galion Library Association?

In our last article about the history of the Galion Public Library there were several references to the Galion Public Library Association. But what is the Association? We’re glad you asked!

According to the by-laws of the Galion Public Library Association, it shall maintain a membership composed of at least thirty interested citizens. Membership in the Association means an individual can help choose library Trustees who have the desire and ability to keep improving the Galion Public Library. In a majority of the public libraries in Ohio, trustees are appointed by the officials of a taxing authority within a geographic border. The Galion Public Library is an association of individual members without a geographic border. Anyone may join or be appointed regardless of their home address.

The Association meets annually on the second Monday of April. At that meeting, the Association hears an informative speaker and a review of the previous year’s activities by the Director, Fiscal Officer, and the Friends. Three trustees serving three year terms are elected at each Annual Meeting.

The Association’s Board of Trustees meets once a month and consists of a president, vice-president, and secretary, along with the general board members for a total of nine. Board meetings are held the third Monday of each month at 4 p.m. in the library’s board room and the public is always invited to attend.

Occasionally, the Library Association and the Friends of the Library are confused with each other, or thought to be the same group. However, they are actually two separate organizations. The Library Association exists to be the governing body of the library, while the purpose of the Friends of the Library is to make the public aware of the library and provide extra funding to carry out library services and programming. They serve two separate, but very important roles, to the library.

If you are interested in helping the library directly — like with the annual book sale — the Friends group would be the one for you! Or, if you are interested in understanding how the library operates and want to be a part of electing its leadership, the Association would be the best group for you to join! It must be noted, however, that individuals can most certainly be members of both groups.

Association membership is open to anyone over the age of 18. Most are residents of Crawford County, but as noted above, this is not a requirement. The cost of the membership is a one-time registration fee of $5.00.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Galion Public Library Association, please stop by the library to fill out the registration form and pay the registration fee. If you have any further questions about the Association or membership, the library Director can be reached by phone at 419-468-3203.

