Council on Aging resumes outdoor activities in May

BUCYRUS — With the return of warmer weather, the Crawford County Council on Aging will once again offer outdoor activities for senior citizens.

“Due to COVID restrictions still in place, all of our activities will occur outside, just as they did last year,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “But this year, I’m expanding to offer activities at other outdoor sites in the county, outside of Bucyrus.”

In May, activities outside of Bucyrus include a senior walking club taking place Thursdays at the Galion bike/walk path and an outdoor bingo planned in Crestline on May 26.

“May is Older Americans Month and in celebration the Council on Aging is offering a free boxed meal to senior citizens May 27,” Moody said. “Sign up is required to receive the meal and seniors must come to the COA to pick it up.”

Each May, the Administration for Community Living leads the celebration of Older Americans Month. This year’s theme recognizes the important role older adults play in fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities.

May Activities Schedule

Cinco de Mayo giveaway

In celebration of the popular Mexican holiday, the Council on Aging will hand out themed goodie bags to pre-registered seniors. Seniors should stop by the Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring St., Bucyrus, 1-3 p.m. on May 5. Registration is required and limited.

Senior Walking Club

Seniors should meet Courtney at 8:30 a.m. each Thursday in May at the new Galion Bike/Walk Path, located across from Pizza Hut. The path is paved and easy terrain, mostly following the Olentangy River. Please call to sign up.

Drive-thru Treats

Senior citizens may stop by the COA between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on May 11 for free donuts and coffee, while supplies last. No sign up needed. Please follow these pick up instructions: Turn in alley from Rensselaer Street (behind main building), enter parking lot and drive up to main entrance doors.

Outdoor Bingo — Bucyrus

Outdoor bingo will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on May 20 (rain date May 25) at the Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring St., Bucyrus. Participants use paper bingo cards, daubers and clipboards; no tables. Chairs will be spaced out. Prizes will be awarded to winners.

Crochet Circle

Crocheters, knitters and other handcrafters are welcome to join Courtney from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. May 24 in front of the COA entrance. We sit on the “front porch” and chat while working on projects. Call Courtney and let her know you will attend.

Outdoor Bingo — Crestline

Bingo is planned from 1:30 to 3 p.m. May 26 at the United Methodist Church pavilion, 202 N. Thoman St., Crestline (where the farmers market takes place). Participants will use provided paper bingo cards, daubers and clipboards. Prizes will be awarded to winners. This activity is tentative as we await church board approval. Sign up is required and limited.

Free Boxed Meal

In celebration of Older Americans Month, the Council on Aging will hand out free boxed meals to pre-registered seniors, ages 60 and older, from 3 to 4 p.m. on May 27. The meal includes chicken salad on croissant, macaroni salad, chips, cookie and bottle of water. Sign up is required and deadline to sign up is May 20. Please follow these pick up instructions: Turn in alley from Rensselaer Street (behind main building), enter parking lot and drive up to main entrance doors.

“Expect even more activities in June,” Moody said. “I’m working on offering new activities, more activities, and expanding to not only Galion and Crestline, but also New Washington. I even have a special themed week of fun planned in June!”

Activity sponsors are wanted. Bingo sponsorships are available for just $25 ($50 covers both special and regular round prizes). Other sponsorship opportunities are available, including entertainment sponsors for parking lot concerts, treats, crafts and more.

To register for activities or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050 Opt. 4 or email cmoody@cccoa.org. COA activities are open to Crawford County seniors ages 55 and older.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.

The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.

