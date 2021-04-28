Polk Township fire levy on May 4 ballot

GALION — While there is no countywide primary election this year in Crawford County, Polk Township residents do have one item on their ballot for the Tuesday, May 4 election.

Polk Township residents will decide on a renewal levy for fire protection and ambulance and emergency medical services. Following is the levy text as it appears on the ballot: ”A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Polk Township for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding 5.4 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.54 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.”

Elsewhere in the county, there is a Republican Party primary for the 1st Ward seat on Bucyrus City Council between candidates Brenton Potter and Tracey Price. Residents of the Wynford Local School District will vote on two levies.

Early voting for the primary election runs through Monday, May 3. Voters can cast their ballots at the Crawford County Board of Elections office, 112 E. Mansfield Street, Bucyrus, in the Lower Level of the County Administration Building. Following is the schedule for the remainder of the early voting period:

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 1

• 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 2

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3

Residents may also request an application to vote by mail. Residents can request a form or write a letter giving your Crawford County address, where you want the ballots mailed if it is a different address, your date of birth, the last four digits of your Social Security number or your driver’s license number, the date of election, a statement that you are a qualified elector and the type of ballot you wish to vote. Please sign your name.

Absentee voting by mail ends at noon on Saturday, May 1.

Absentee voting in person ends at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3. The Board of Elections office will be open until 2 p.m. on that day for absentee voting.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections office by 7:30 p.m. on election day.

For information, call the Board of Elections Office at 419-562-8721.

