GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

CSX repairing crossings

CSX Transportation will be making repairs to several railroad crossings in Galion during the week of April 26. The crossings at Portland Way South (State Route 309), South Market Street, and Nazor Road will all receive work. Each crossing will be closed for 2-3 days.

Community meal at St. Paul UMC

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry Street in Galion, will serve a community meal from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28. This is a drive-through only event. People attending are asked to stay in their vehicles as the meals are distributed.

Mobile food pantry April 28

The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio mobile food pantry returns to Galion on Wednesday, April 28. The pantry will be set up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School, 470 Portland Way North. Registration is required. To register, go to freshtrak.com and type in your zip code to find pantry events. For information, contact Family Engagement Coordinator Violeta Chinni at 419-468-3134, ext. 13549.

Scavenger cruise May 15

Real Life Church of the Nazarene is hosting a scavenger cruise on Saturday, May 15. The cruise will be routed cruise from Galion up to Marblehead on Lake Erie. Participants will gather puzzle pieces throughout the cruise, which is a fundraiser for the church outreach department. The cruise will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. on May 15. Real Life Church of the Nazarene is building a playground for the neighborhood where it’s located at 777 Fairview Avenue. The registration fee is $25, if completed by April 30. The fee is $35, if completed by May 10. The late registration fee is $40; the deadline is May 16. The first 50 participants to register vehicles will receive a T-shirt with their registration. To register, please go to www.reallifenaz.com. If you have any questions, call/text Rev. Hunter Hickman at 567-217-1573 or email office@reallifenaz.com. A silent auction and rummage sale will be conducted during the event for those who would like to browse.

Big Four Depot Day is May 22

Friends of the Big Four Depot will host Depot Day Galion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at the Big Four Depot, 127 North Washington Street. Activities will include tours of the facility, displays, presentations, food, and mini-train rides. For information, call 419-468-2944 or email friendsofthebigfour@gmail.com.

Pickle Run seeks craft vendors

Organizers of the Pickle Run Festival are seeking homemade craft vendors to participate in the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park. Interested vendors should email picklerunfestival@gmail.com or send a direct message via the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

