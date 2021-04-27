Galion Music Parents hosting annual fundraiser May 8

GALION — The Galion Music Parents will host their annual Chicken BBQ fundraiser on Saturday, May 8.

This year’s event is a drive-thru pick-up, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the east parking lot of Galion High School due to COVID-19 restrictions. Each meal includes a half chicken, baked potato, green beans, applesauce, and a roll. Each meal is $12 and online pre-ordering is available by visiting the link below through Saturday, May 1.

Tickets can be purchased online by following this link — https://paypal.me/GCSinstrumentalmusic?locale.x=en_US, which will appear as “Galion Boosters Club”.

The Galion Music Parents 501c3 organization is associated with the Galion Boosters Club, and all purchases through the link will be used for the music programs.

Those who purchase a chicken BBQ meal(s) should enter via the school’s main drive at Portland Way North and turn right into the east parking lot of the high school where each order will be verified and brought to the vehicle. All vehicles will exit via Carter Drive.

Raffle tickets may be purchased at the event in cash and are $1 each or 6 for $5. Prizes in the raffle are gift cards to local eateries in Galion, sponsored by the Galion Kiwanis.

First place wins two $50 gift cards, one for Bistro 217, the other for Michaels. Second place receives a $50 gift card to Ralphies. Third place prize is a $25 gift card to Beca House Coffee. Fourth place wins a $25 gift card to Cake and Icing.

The Spring instrumental music concerts will be held on May 16 at Galion High School (grades 7, 8, and high school) and on May 17 at Galion Middle School (grades 5, 6). These concerts are only open to student family members to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

Please contact Director of Bands Jessica Hammond for additional information at 419-468-3134, ext. 13018.

