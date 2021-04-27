GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 21

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

April 22

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of domestic violence in the 200 block of Fellow Street.

Police investigated a domestic dispute that was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

April 23

Police K-9 made a positive hit on a vehicle in the 400 block of Portland Way North. Driver consented to a search of the vehicle. No contraband was found.

Galion EMS transported male subject to Galion Community Hospital after his dog pulled him down and he hit his head at Cobey Park. Crawford County Dog Warden took custody of the dog.

Police arrested a male subject on a felony warrant issued in Richland County for domestic violence in the 200 block of Grove Avenue. Suspect was transferred to the custody of Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police issued verbal warnings for disorderly conduct to two subjects allegedly involved in a fight in the 100 block of Harding Way East. No arrests were made.

Police arrested a male subject in court in the 200 block of Grove Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear.

April 24

Police investigated a case involving an alleged unruly juvenile that was reported in the 900 block of Charles Street. Juvenile accused adult of physical assault. Officers could not find any visible signs of injury. Officers took information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

April 25

Police issued a citation to a male subject for driving under suspension in the 700 block of Charles Street.

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant issued by the Shelby Police Department. Subject was taken into custody in the 100 block of East Street following a traffic stop.

Police investigated an alleged case of assault that was reported in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court.

Police arrested a male subject in the 100 block of East Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

