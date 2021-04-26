Galion Board of Education recognizes treasurer for state award

GALION — The Galion City Schools Board of Education recognized district treasurer Charlene Parkinson during its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 20.

Parkinson, and her office, are the recipients of the Ohio Auditor of State Award, which is presented annually by Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, for excellence in financial reporting for the fiscal year ended 2020.

“Mrs. Parkinson has been an incredible part of the Tiger family since the first day she joined the district,” Board President Mike Mateer said. “She does a phenomenal job managing the district’s finances, and we are very lucky to have her as part of our team.”

Galion Middle School eighth grade student Cohen Pierce was also recognized during the meeting. Pierce performed very well in local spelling competitions and qualified for the Scripps Ohio Regional Spelling Bee in March as one of the top 50 spellers in the state.

“Qualifying for the regional competition is a tremendous accomplishment,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “We would like to congratulate Cohen and his family on his outstanding achievements.”

The board approved all agenda items as presented before recessing to an executive session. No additional action was taken following adjournment of the executive session.

The next regular meeting of the Galion City Schools Board of Education is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab on Tuesday, May 18.

Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding, right, and Galion Middle School Principal Paul Wheeler, center, recognized Galion eighth-grade student Cohen Pierce for his achievements in spelling bee competitions during the regular Board of Education meeting on April 20. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_gcs-april-2021-boe-mtg.jpg Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding, right, and Galion Middle School Principal Paul Wheeler, center, recognized Galion eighth-grade student Cohen Pierce for his achievements in spelling bee competitions during the regular Board of Education meeting on April 20. Galion City Schools