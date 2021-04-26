Utility work begins Tuesday on Ohio 598/Portland Way North in Galion

GALION — The City of Galion Line Department will be relocating utility poles on Ohio 598/Portland Way North beginning Tuesday, April 27.

Crews will begin working in the east (northbound) lane, between 915 and 1245 Portland Way North (Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses to Firelands Federal Credit Union). They will then switch to the west (southbound) lane in the same section.

Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures maintained with flaggers. Please slow down and avoid driving in this area if possible.

