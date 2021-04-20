GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 16

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Harding Way East. The subject was intoxicated and employees of the restaurant where he was were afraid to approach him. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police removed a cable line from the roadway in the 500 block of North Market Street. The line was knocked down by a semi truck passing through the area.

Police investigated a report of suspicious persons in the 200 block of Bloomer Street. Officers found several juveniles behind a business in that area. They told the juveniles to leave the area and stay off the business’ property.

Police investigated a report of a juvenile who was allegedly defacing playground equipment in Heise Park with a permanent marker. Officers talked to the juvenile, but did not find a marker. They advised the juvenile that defacing public property would not be tolerated.

Police arrested a male subject on felony warrant in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a written warning to a motorist in Heise Park for loud exhaust.

Police issued a citation to a motorist in the 200 block of Harding Way West for driving under suspension.

April 17

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported in the 400 block of North Union Street. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of North Market Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 800 block of Harding Way East. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported in the vicinity of Dawsett and Layne avenues. A female subject at the scene declined to pursue charges in the case.

April 18

Police issued verbal warnings for disorderly conduct to two individuals who were allegedly involved in a domestic dispute reported in the 100 block of West Parson Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 200 block of Fellow Street.

Police arrested a male subject on a misdemeanor warrant in the 200 block of Harding Way East. He was transferred to the custody of the Ontario Police Department.

Police investigated a case of alleged phone harassment that was reported in the 200 block of South Street. Police issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject who was allegedly involved in the incident.

