Galion city health commissioner resigns

GALION — The City of Galion will be seeking a new health commissioner.

Mayor Tom O’Leary, chairperson of the board of health, said Galion City Health Department Commissioner Trish Factor submitted a letter of resignation to the board of health during its meeting on Tuesday, April 13. Her resignation is effective May 10, O’Leary said.

Factor has served as Galion health commissioner since March 2015. Prior to joining the Galion City Health Department, Factor served as the public health accreditation coordinator for the Wood County Health District. She worked for seven years as an emergency response planner for the Wood, Crawford, and Seneca health departments. Her professional background includes working as a health educator/disaster planner for the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Factor completed undergraduate studies in allied health studies at The Ohio State University, earning a bachelor’s degree. She holds master’s degrees in public health/administration from the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University.

Factor holds the following licenses and certifications: certified healthcare emergency professional credentialed by the International Board for Certification of Safety Managers; master certified health education specialist credentialed by the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing, Inc.; and child passenger safety technician certified by Safe Kids Worldwide.

O’Leary said he expects the board of health will appoint an interim commissioner and then do a broad search for a permanent replacement. He praised the health department for the work its employees have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The supervisors in the nursing area and environmental health area have been there throughout this COVID situation and in that respect we’ll have continuity going forward,” he said. “They’re certainly competent. I feel like we have good people to carry on during this interim time period.”

For information about the Galion City Health Department, go to galionhealth.org.

Staff Report

