GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

OhioHealth COVID-19 vaccine clinic

OhioHealth has several COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available in Richland County for the week of April 19 for eligible recipients, ages 16 and up. First-dose clinics are by appointment only Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the OhioHealth Ontario Health and Fitness Center, 1750 West Fourth Street. Call OhioHealth COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 614-533-6999 or visit the OhioHealth MyChart app to schedule an appointment. To learn more about the vaccine, please visit to https://www.ohiohealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations.

Crestline Council meets April 19

Crestline Village Council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19. The meeting will be held at Village Hall, located at 100 N. Seltzer Street, Crestline. For information about Crestline Village Council, visit crestlineoh.com.

Northmor BOE meets April 20

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The meeting will be held at the board of education office, 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, visit www.northmor.k12.oh.us.

City Schools BOE meets April 20

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The meeting will be held in the Galion High School Cafetorium. For information about Galion City Schools, visit www.galionschools.org.

Economic Development Committee meets April 20

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and can be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, visit www.galion.city.

Finance Committee meets April 21

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and can be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, visit www.galion.city.

Golden Buckeye Wildflower Hike

Golden Buckeye Wildflower Hike is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 at Heckert Nature Preserve. Spring wildflowers take advantage of the sun to flower and produce seeds. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh Dyer and take a leisurely stroll that will focus on the importance of these spring ephemerals and their role in our woodlands. Heckert Nature Preserve is located at 1601 Ohio 19 west of Ohio 602. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. For information about the park district, visit crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Volunteer Day set for April 24

Volunteer Day is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the Crawford Park District’s new Sandusky Headwaters Preserve. As work on developing the new preserve continues, the Crawford Park District needs help. Hundreds of prairie and wetland plugs need planted. This is a great community service opportunity for your club, civic group, and family. This planting will help finalize the Crawford Park District’s H2Ohio grant project. Some tools will be provided, but you may bring a trowel or shovel. Call the park office at 419-683-9000 to register your family or club. Rain Date: May 1. Sandusky Headwaters Preserve is located three miles north of U.S. 30 on Ohio 598. For information about the park district, visit crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Viewing the Night Sky

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at Lowe-Volk Park as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights.​ Lowe-Volk Park is located at 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. For information about the park district, visit crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Feeding Day set for April 25

Feeding Day is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 at Lowe-Volk Park. Will it be fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, shrimp, worms, or mice? Can you guess what is on the menu for the animals in the Crawford Park District’s Nature Center? If you want to help feed some of the animals, call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register. Lowe-Volk Park is located three miles north of U.S. 30. For information about the park district, visit crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Bioblitz at Sears Woods

The Bioblitz is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 at Sears Woods State Nature Preserve. Many gorgeous spring wildflowers have oligolectics. These are harmless bees that specialize in collecting pollen from only one or a few flower species. For April’s bioblitz, we will be searching Sears Woods for wildflowers and their visiting pollinators. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea to use the iNaturalist website to document your park’s diversity of life and to assist with the Ohio Bee Survey. Fun for all ages — all you need is a camera or phone and a willingness to explore! Sears Woods State Nature Preserve is located on Mt. Zion Road, west of Bucyrus. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. For information about the park district, visit crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets April 26

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26. The meeting will be held in the PreK-12 Media Center. For information, visit www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

City Council meets April 27

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and can be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, visit www.galion.city.

Mobile food pantry April 28

The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio mobile food pantry returns to Galion on Wednesday, April 28. The pantry will be set up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School, 470 Portland Way North. Registration is required. To register, go to freshtrak.com and type in your zip code to find pantry events. For information, contact Family Engagement Coordinator Violeta Chinni at 419-468-3134, ext. 13549.

Big Four Depot Day is May 22

Friends of the Big Four Depot will host Depot Day Galion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at the Big Four Depot, 127 North Washington Street. Activities will include tours of the facility, displays, presentations, food, and mini-train rides. For information, call 419-468-2944 or email friendsofthebigfour@gmail.com.

Pickle Run seeks craft vendors

Organizers of the Pickle Run Festival are seeking homemade craft vendors to participate in the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park. Interested vendors should email picklerunfestival@gmail.com or send a direct message via the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

