Council approves final street paving list

GALION — Galion City Council has approved the final list of street paving projects for 2021.

During its regular meeting April 13, City Council unanimously approved an ordinance which allows Safety-Service Director Nicole Ward “to advertise for bids and enter into a contract with the lowest and best bidder … for the resurfacing of various streets throughout the City of Galion for the 2021 Paving Season.”

A total of 15 roadways in the city made the final list this year. The total cost of work approved by council is not to exceed $425,200, per the amended ordinance.

Following is the work that will be done and the list of streets that will be paved: “Wearing course removal and placing a new asphalt surface on Carmel Avenue (all); Fortney Avenue (all); Gleddale Boulevard (all); McDonald Avenue (all); Nichols Drive (all); North Liberty Street (Sherman to Hetrick); North Union Street (Erie to Westgate); Orange Street (Grand to McDonald); Pounder Avenue (all); Riblet Street (Dawsett to Wood); Wood Street (South St. to East St.); Walnut Street (3rd Ave to 6th); Rosewood Avenue (all); Church Street (under overpass); and overlay Henry Street (all).”

Council voted to remove the Splash Park parking lot paving project from the final list. It has been added to the list of Freese Fund projects for 2021.

A sewer line replacement project approved for Gleddale Boulevard will precde the paving work, Mayor Tom O’Leary said.

Council also approved an ordinance allowing the Safety-Service Director “to advertise for bids and enter into a contract with the lowest and best bidder … for Runway 5/23 Renovations at the Galion Municipal Airport in conjunction with the FY21 FAA Grant.” According to the ordinance, the cost of the project is not to exceed $1,117,109. Ninety-percent of the funding will come FAA grant funds, 5% from state funds, and 5% from local funds.

Ward said passage of the ordinance is “just the next step in the process” since council had previously approved legislation that gave the Safety-Service Director authority to apply for the grant funding and enter into a contract with Richland Engineering Limited of Mansfield to provide engineering services for the project. The engineering services contract is not to exceed $128,814.40. Council approved that agreement during its March 23 meeting.

