GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 13

Police issued a citation for driving under suspension to a motorist in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation to a motorist in the vicinity of Clymer Avenue and Harding Way West.

Police are investigating a case of alleged identity fraud. Individual allegedly showed her mother’s driver’s license to officers during a traffic stop.

Police investigated a report of a vehicle passing a school bus that was stopped with its warning lights activated. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for a stop sign violation to a motorist following a non-injury crash in the vicinity of South Market and Atwood streets.

Police are investigating an alleged case of fraud that was reported by a resident. Individual told officers that credit card accounts were opened in their name. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for failure to control to a motorist following a hit-skip crash that occurred in the 200 block of Hetrick Drive.

Police investigated a case of an alleged missing person that was reported in the 200 block of West Church Street. Individual told officers the juvenile did not come home from school. Juvenile was later found at a residence on Atwood Street and police transported the child home.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to two individuals in the 1000 block of Harding Way East.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that was reported in the 400 block of Railroad Street. No injuries were reported. Driver stated that a dog ran in front of their vehicle and they ran off the road and struck a pole while attempting to avoid hitting the animal.

Police responded to a report of an injured juvenile at Heise Park. Juveniles playing at the park hailed the officer who was driving through the park and informed him that one of their friends had suffered an injury. EMS transported the juvenile to Avita Galion Hospital for treatment.

Police responded to a report of a fight in the 1000 block of Harding Way East. One individual was taken into custody. Officers took information for a report.

April 14

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist in the 100 block of East Street.

Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that was reported in the 500 block of Harding Way East. A semi truck hit a car. No injuries were reported.

Police responded to a report of a child who was found alone in the 200 block of South Columbus Street. Crawford County Sheriff’s Office advised police that the juvenile’s mother called 911 to report the missing child. Crawford County Children Services responded to the scene. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway juvenile. Juvenile was later found with a group of other juveniles.

Police issued a citation to a motorist riding a motorcycle without the motorcycle endorsement in the 200 block of South Street.

Police were requested to dispose of drugs and drug paraphernalia discovered by a resident. Officers properly disposed of the items.

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant issued in Richland County following a traffic stop in the vicinity of West Church and Jefferson streets.

