National Honor Society: Galion High School chapter adds 15 new members

GALION — In the centennial anniversary year of the National Honor Society, the Galion High School chapter of the organization added 15 new members to its ranks during a ceremony held on Monday, April 12 at the high school cafetorium.

According to its website, the National Honor Society was established in 1921 by members of the National Association of Secondary School Principals. “Under the leadership of Dr. Edward Rynearson, principal of the Fifth Avenue High School in Pittsburgh, the organization grew from the original Alpha Chapter at the Fifth Avenue School to more than 1,000 chapters by 1930,” the history section of the national website states.

“National Honor Society members are some of our best and brightest students,” National Honor Society Faculty Advisor Tena Eyster said in a press release the district issued ahead of Monday’s ceremony. “Membership in this group represents a student’s commitment to academics, service, leadership,and character — all are equally important in the NHS organization.”

The new members are Kalyn Carroll, Tyler Fraizer, Walker Frankhouse, Matthew Gimbel, Zach Grimes, Brooke Kelly, Kellen Kiser, Regin Kuehlman, Carlie Myers, Ashlee Oris, Natalee Perkins, Grayden Pierce, Ava Smith, Zaynah Tate, and Melanie Wheeler.

Grace Murphy, a senior at Galion High School and president of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, explained the significance and importance of membership in the organization.

“The purpose of this society is to create enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate desire and provide opportunity to render service, to promote the exercise of leadership, and to develop substantial character in the students of America’s secondary schools,” Murphy said during Monday’s ceremony. “Membership in National Honor Society is not a right; it is a privilege granted only to students selected by the faculty council at Galion High School.”

Galion High School Principal Ron Williams noted that in order to be eligible for induction, students must maintain at least a 3.25 grad point average and excel in “the areas of leadership, character, and service both in and out of the classroom.”

“Being inducted into the National Honor Society is their reward for all of their efforts throughout high school. It is a great honor,” Williams said.

Galion High School inducted 15 new members into the prestigious National Honor Society during a special ceremony on Monday, April 12. The newest members of the Galion National Honor Society include, front row, left to right, Kalyn Carroll, Ava Smith, Melanie Wheeler, Zaynah Tate, Ashlee Oris, Natalee Perkins, Brooke Kelly, Regin Kuehlman, and Carlie Myers; back row, left to right, Tyler Fraizer, Kellen Kiser, Zach Grimes, Matthew Gimbel, Walker Frankhouse, and Grayden Pierce. Congratulations to these students, and their families, on this outstanding accomplishment. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_2021-ghs-nhs-new-members.jpg Galion High School inducted 15 new members into the prestigious National Honor Society during a special ceremony on Monday, April 12. The newest members of the Galion National Honor Society include, front row, left to right, Kalyn Carroll, Ava Smith, Melanie Wheeler, Zaynah Tate, Ashlee Oris, Natalee Perkins, Brooke Kelly, Regin Kuehlman, and Carlie Myers; back row, left to right, Tyler Fraizer, Kellen Kiser, Zach Grimes, Matthew Gimbel, Walker Frankhouse, and Grayden Pierce. Congratulations to these students, and their families, on this outstanding accomplishment. Galion City Schools