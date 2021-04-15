Leesville Grange holds annual awards banquet

CRESTLINE — Leesville Grange awards banquet was held on April 10 at Calvary United Church of Christ in Crestline.

President Donald Graf welcomed everyone. Chaplain Dorothy Eckert gave the invocation before the meal. Guests were Ken Burkman and John Slabach. The meal was provided by Calvary Caregivers.

Banquet was held to coincide with April being designated Grange Month and the 105th anniversary. The Grange theme is Ohio Granges-Moving Forward, Opening New Doors, Preserving the Past. June Slabach read the letter from National Master Betsy Huber. Barb Van Scoit read the Grange Month Proclamation.

Membership certificates were presented to: Barbara Miller, 75 years; Ron Hord, 65 years; Susanna Robbins, 60 years; and Kathie Burkman, Don Graf, Priscilla Laughbaum, and Barb Van Scoit, 55 years.

Delegate certificates were presented to Don Graf and Kathie Burkman. Awards and report forms were presented for Family Activities, Community Service, Deaf Activities, Lecturer and Secretary to Priscilla Laughbaum, Kathie Burkman and Don Graf. Kathie Burkman received recognition in Programs to Share categories of Grange, second place; Agriculture, second place; and Holiday, third place.

Lecturer program “Roll Call of Memories of Grange” with members reminiscing of memories past Grange years and the present.

Door prizes were awarded to June Slabach, Barb Van Scoit, Priscilla Laughbaum and Dorothy Eckert.

Leesville Grange regular meeting

Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting for Leesville Grange #2078 which met at the home of Dorothy Eckert on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chaplain Dorothy Eckert offered prayer followed by Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag. Draping of the charter for Arthur Steiger was performed by Master Donald Graf, Chaplain Dorothy Eckert and Ceres Priscilla Laughbaum.

The Legislative Chairman reported that Senate is overriding veto of Governor DeWine on Senate Bill 22 Board of Health executive orders, which will take effect in 90 days. The Legislative conference has been rescheduled for June 12 at the Ohio State Grange office.

The Family Activities Chairperson reported State Baking contest results were Barb Van Scoit placed first in nougat candy and oatmeal picnic cake. Directors sent letter correcting address of Spring Fling being held at Robertsville Grange in Stark County.

The Deaf Activities Chairman read an article about 100% mercury-free batteries that run on air.

Community Service Chairman stated we are working with Calvary United Church of Christ in Crestline to collect clean pill bottles with labels removed for Matthew 25 Ministries.

The Lecturer’s and Community Service conference will be held on June 19 at the State Office in Fredericktown from 9:00 AM to 12.

Plans were discussed for the Leesville Grange banquet on April 10 at Calvary UCC in Crestline at 6:00 PM.

In honor of Grange Month, donations were given to Dogs for A Better Life, ICCD, Flying Horse Farms and Junior, Youth, Deaf, Lecturer and Legislative Funds. A memorial for Arthur Steiger was given to the Ohio Grange Patrons of Husbandry Foundation for an agricultural scholarship.

Lecturer’s Program theme for the evening was “Easter Traditions”.

The next Leesville Grange regular meeting is scheduled to be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. at Jefferson Twp. Fire Dept. Lunch will be sandwiches and jello.

