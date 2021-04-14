Looking for volunteers

April has already been a busy month for the Crawford Park District staff and the rest of the month presents numerous chances for local residents to take advantage of fun and interesting events.

Director Josh Dyer said the district is always in need of volunteers. He said volunteers lend a hand at major events, help compile the quarterly newsletter, and other activities around the six parks and nature preserves the district manages.

“Anytime we can have volunteers help with these large tasks, it helps us keep our expenses down,” Dyer said. “Volunteers keep our staff from being worked too hard or too long as well. Having volunteers step in and help with certain things is definitely a plus. We certainly appreciate everyone who volunteers with us.”

Dyer said there’s no set number of volunteers recruited annually, but noted that many hands do make lighter work. He hopes to attract younger volunteers also.

“Our volunteer corps is aging so we’re definitely looking for some younger folks to step up and volunteer,” Dyer said. “But we understand it’s tough on families, being a parent myself. But we’re for as many volunteers as we can get anytime of the year. We’re mainly looking for people who really enjoy the parks and want to help support them through volunteering.”

One event coming up soon that will require volunteer help is the Planting a Prairie day on Saturday, April 24 at the new Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, located across from Lowe-Volk Park on Ohio 598. Planting begins at 10 a.m.

“We are planting wetland and prairie plants at the new preserve,” Dyer said. “We’re hoping to garner support and participation from local youth groups, civic organizations, etc.”

One of the major events on the schedule is Living History Days, scheduled for June 4-6. Reenactors will take visitors back in time to the 18th century and recreate the final days of Colonel William Crawford.

Following is a listing of activities planned for the remainder of April. For information or to register to participate in any of these events or to volunteer, contact the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 or visit the website crawfordparkdistrict.org. Like Crawford Park District on Facebook.

Earth Day Challenge

April 18 – May 2

Any Location

Earth Day Challenge is for you to make the earth a cleaner place. Pick a location of your choice (your neighborhood, a park, a community space), grab some gloves and a trash bag, and get cleaning. Submit a picture showing how hard you worked to earn an earth day button. You can email your pictures to Lisa at lbogard@crawfordpd.org or send a message through Facebook messenger.

Toddler Trot: Wildflowers

April 18, 2 p.m.

Heckert Nature Preserve

Wildflowers are beautiful and fun to explore. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh Dyer and McKinley to investigate the colors, numbers, and textures of the district’s gorgeous natural landscape. For kids not yet in kindergarten and their parents. Heckert Nature Preserve is located at 1601 Ohio 19 west of Ohio 602.

Golden Buckeye Wildflower Hike

April 22, 1 p.m.

Heckert Nature Preserve

Spring wildflowers take advantage of the sun to flower and produce seeds. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh Dyer and take a leisurely stroll that will focus on the importance of these spring ephemerals and their role in our woodlands. Heckert Nature Preserve is located at 1601 Ohio 19 west of Ohio 602.

Volunteer Day: Planting a Prairie

April 24, 10 a.m.

Sandusky Headwaters Preserve

As work on developing your new preserve continues, the Crawford Park District needs your help. Hundreds of prairie and wetland plugs need planted. This is a great community service opportunity for your club, civic group, and family. This planting will help finalize the Crawford Park District’s H2Ohio grant project. Some tools will be provided, but you may bring a trowel or shovel. Call the park office to register your family or club. Rain Date: May 1. Sandusky Headwaters Preserve is located three miles north of U.S. 30 on Ohio 598.

Viewing the Night Sky

April 24, 9 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights.​ Lowe-Volk Park is located at 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline.

Feeding Day

April 25, 1 p.m.

Lowe Volk Park

Lowe-Volk Park is located three miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Sears Woods Bioblitz

April 25, 2 p.m.

Sears Woods

Many gorgeous spring wildflowers have oligolectics. These are harmless bees that specialize in collecting pollen from only one or a few flower species. For April’s bioblitz, we will be searching Sears Woods for wildflowers and their visiting pollinators. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea to use the iNaturalist website to document your park’s diversity of life and to assist with the Ohio Bee Survey. Fun for all ages — all you need is a camera or phone and a willingness to explore! Sears Woods State Nature Preserve is located on Mt. Zion Road, west of Bucyrus.

Book Club

April 27, 6 p.m.

Lowe Volk Park

​Do you love nature and love to read? With the abundance of books available for nature lovers, sometimes it is hard to choose the next great book to read. Join the Crawford Park District’s Book Club and we will figure it out together! Pre- Registration is recommended as the club will be limited to 15 members. Come armed with your favorite book about nature or a nature centered book you want to read and be ready to make your case to the club. Meetings are held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center the last Tuesday of each month. Lowe-Volk Park is located three miles north of U.S. 30.

Infant Explorers: Water

April 28, 5 p.m.

Lowe Volk Park

Your first instinct may be to keep your babies indoors, but research tells us that infants in outdoor spaces benefit from access to a wide variety of sensory stimuli which they just can’t experience indoors. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Abby Ditomassi and baby Vincenzo for a program about water that will engage your infants’ senses and get parents and baby out of the house for some fresh air. Dress for the weather, we will be outside for at least part of the program. Lowe-Volk Park is located three miles north of U.S. 30.​

Learn how to help Crawford Park District

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

