Galion Lions Club to host informational meetings April 19 & 26

The Galion United Lions Club will host informational meetings on Monday, April 19 and Monday, April 26.

The meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on both dates at the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce office, 136 Harding Way West in Galion.

Club officials said people who attend the meetings will learn more about the Lions Club and how their involvement can make a difference in Galion and the club’s commitment to “Think Globally, Act Locally.”

Officials noted that Lions of Ohio volunteer more than 250,000 hours of service annually and reach more than 1 million people. Clubs raise more than $2.5 million annually that are invested in local communities and project.

For more information, contact Lions Club members Patty Moorman at 419-545-1025 or Tim Kershner at 419-685-7693.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_GALION-UNITED-LIONS-CLUB-LOGO.jpg