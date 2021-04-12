Scrap tire & mattress collection set for April 17 in Galion

The Galion City Health Department — in partnership with the Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant, Monn’s Trash Removal and Willig Tire Recycling LLC — will collect up to 350 scrap tires (PTE) and 150 mattresses on a first come, first serve basis free to the community.

Willig Tire Recycling will help collect the tires from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17 at Innovative Recycling, 352 South Street, Galion.

Identification will be checked for Galion residency and there will be a limit of five passenger tires per person. Again, this will be a first come, first serve basis. After 350 passenger tires are collected, the tires will not be accepted for free. The event is limited because of the remaining grant funds.

Monn’s Trash Removal will have a packer truck located in the City of Galion public parking lot on Liberty Street. Mattresses will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 or until the limit of 150 mattresses is reached.

According to the health department, a mosquito may breed into thousands in stagnant water in a scrap tire. Please remember to recycle tires when possible or store them properly so that they do not hold water. Large solid waste items may also provide an excellent area for mosquitoes to hide or breed. The Galion City Health Department encourages the weekly removal of solid waste and the elimination of man-made breeding sites for mosquitoes.

The Galion City Health Department also has mosquito dunks available to Galion residents to place in areas of standing water that cannot be eliminated. The mosquito dunks prevent the mosquito larvae from growing into adults that bite and may spread disease to humans.

Please note this event is separate from the annual Cleanup Day, during which the city accepts household waste and junk items. Cleanup Day will be held Saturday, May 22.

