GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 9

Police arrested a female subject in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue after executing a felony warrant issued in Richland County. She was relayed to the custody of Richland County authorities. A male subject located at the same residence was arrested by deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the 900 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the vicinity of County Line Road.

Police assisted agents from the FBI with the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of North Columbus Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street. Caller told officers that juveniles threw at rock at their house and broke a window. Police took information for a report.

Police issued verbal warnings for disorderly conduct to two male subjects in the 200 block of South Columbus Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report about a fight between the two male subjects.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for driving under suspension and not having working headlights in the 400 block of Harding Way West.

April 10

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of North Market Street.

Police seized seized a substance alleged to be drugs following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Portland Way North and Church Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile running in the street in the 600 block of West Church Street. Officers spoke with the juvenile’s parent. The juvenile returned home.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the vicinity of Zimmerman Avenue and Harding Way West.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of intoxication at a residence in the 300 block of North Market Street.

April 11

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to a female subject and a male subject following a report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Walker Street.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after investigating a report of an alleged domestic dispute in the 200 block of Grove Avenue. The male subject was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

