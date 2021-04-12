Colonel Crawford Lions honor CCHS students

After a hiatus from normal dinner meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colonel Crawford Lions have resumed their regular schedule.

As part of that happening, three Colonel Crawford Students of the Month for the 2020-2021 school year and their family members were guests of the club at their April 8 meeting. Each student was presented with a commemorative certificate and a check for $50.

Kevin Phillips, son of Nick and Beth Phillips, is a senior and the December C.C. Lions Club Student of the Month. Phillips is a two-year member of the National Honor Society. He has participated in Vision show choir and the high school musicals for the past four years. He was awarded the Swimming Scholar Award as a four-year swim team member. For the past two years, he participated on the varsity track and field team.

Outside the school setting, Phillips earned the rank of Eagle Scout and a black belt in karate. He is a hands-on kind of guy, listing his skills as operating lawn equipment and hand tools, woodworking and welding. This leads into the skills he uses as an employee of Bildeway, Inc. in Bucyrus. He is a member of Galion St. Joseph Church.

Phillips plans to attend North Central State College and major in the electrical field.

The January Student of the Month is Blaine Bishop, son of Kevin and Dori Bishop. This senior has earned academic letters each year and now serves as president of the National Honor Society. He is a member of F.C.C.L.A. and is a Young Life leader. Bishop has participated in show choir and choir all through high school

As a member of Barnyard Guys and Gals 4-H Club, Bishop serves as vice-president, is a Crawford County Jr. Fair Board member, is the 2020 Crawford County Fair King and has been a 4-H Club Camp counselor. He attends Bucyrus United Methodist Church.

Bishop plans to major in communications when he enters college.

Allison Teglovic is the February Student of the Month. She is a senior and the daughter of Ryan and Lori Teglovic. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has earned All-A awards and academic letters in her high school career.

As a member of CCHS basketball teams, Teglovic has received first-team All-District 6 Division III and first-team Northern 10 Athletic Conference status. She has also received the John Spreng Teammate Award. As a volleyball player, she has received All-County All-Star Volleyball Honorable mention, District 6 Division III, and Northern 10 Athletic Conference awards.

As a member of the C.C. Leo Club and NHS, Teglovic has participated in many community service projects. She attends Ashland Grace Church where she is a volunteer in the nursery. Planning to attend college, she will be majoring in elementary education.

The Colonel Crawford Lions Club honored Colonel Crawford High School seniors Kevin Phillips, Allison Teglovic, and Blaine Bishop as the students of the month for December through February. Phillips was the December student of the month. Bishop was the January student of the month. Teglovic was the February student of the month. They each received a certificate and a check for $50. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_GAL041421_CC_LIONS.jpg The Colonel Crawford Lions Club honored Colonel Crawford High School seniors Kevin Phillips, Allison Teglovic, and Blaine Bishop as the students of the month for December through February. Phillips was the December student of the month. Bishop was the January student of the month. Teglovic was the February student of the month. They each received a certificate and a check for $50. Colonel Crawford Lions Club

Submitted content Colonel Crawford Lions Club

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.