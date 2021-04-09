Galion Middle School hosting Family Art Night April 13

Galion Middle School students and families will have the opportunity to add flair and color to the building during the GMS Family Art Night on Tuesday, April 13. The event is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Students and their families will have the opportunity to paint hallway ceiling tiles, in pre-designed templates with themes surrounding nature, abstract geometric and mandala art, and Tiger Pride.

Galion businesses Beca House Coffee Shop, Cake & Icing bakery, and Tiger Blendz will be on-hand offering sweets and an assortment of beverages for purchase during the event.

This event is being offered free of charge, with all supplies included. However, space is limited and families are required to complete this interest form — https://forms.gle/w4dnAAuATogzVYBz6.

Families are asked to dress appropriately because the event involves the use of acrylic paints. Social distancing will be followed, and all participants are required to wear masks for the safety of all involved.

For any questions concerning this event contact Family Engagement Coordinator Violeta Chinni at 419-468-3134, ext. 13549, or email chinni.violeta@moesc.net.

