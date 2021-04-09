GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 5

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of Sixth Avenue and Harding Way East because their driver’s side headlight was not working.

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant issued in Wyandot County. The subject was taken into custody after police were asked to conduct a welfare check of an individual who was laying on bench in the Public Square. The male subject was transported to the custody of the Upper Sandusky Police Department.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the vicinity of County Line Road and South Market Street.

Police are investigating an alleged sex offense after receiving information from Crawford County Children Services.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 300 block of Gill Avenue. Resident reported that a window air conditioner had been stolen.

April 6

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court. The individuals were engaged in a verbal exchange.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of Arlington Avenue and Bucyrus Road because the driver’s side headlight on their vehicle was not working.

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a female subject in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court.

Police investigated an alleged case of sexual harassment that was reported at Heise Park. Caller told dispatchers that a group of juvenile males were sexually harassing her daughter, being belligerent and using graphic language. Police spoke to the juveniles and their parents at the scene.

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant issued by the FBI. He was taken into custody in the 400 block of North Columbus Street. Police were called to the scene after receiving a call from a female who reported that her fiance had locked her out of her house.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for assured clear distance following a crash that occurred in the vicinity of Dawsett Avenue and South Street.

April 7

Police took a male subject into custody in the 300 block of South Market Street and relayed the individual to Ontario Police.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the vicinity of Fariview and Brandt roads because his driver’s side headlight was not working.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile on Grant Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated the alleged theft of a bicycle in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue. The bicycle is a Huffy brand boys mountain bike, blue, black, and silver in color. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated an alleged case of assault that was reported in Heise Park. A juvenile male is accused of choking another juvenile male and using a racial slur. Police advised the two juveniles to stay away from each other.

