Revival services April 11-18 at Ark Church

The Ark Church in Galion will host revival services from Sunday, April 11 through Sunday, April 18.

Evangelists Jordan and Kacy Cunnington from Redemption Project Ministries of Columbus, Indiana, will be the guest speakers for the week. The Cunningtons have been involved in evangelistic ministry since 2017. According to a press release from Ark Church, the Cunningtons “desire to win souls for the Kingdom of God as well as encourage and edify those already in a relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m. Services begin at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Ark Church is located at 200 Gelsanliter Road, Galion. For information, call the church office at 419-468-9701 or visit the website www.arkchurch.life.

