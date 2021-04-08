Intersection of South & Wood streets to close Monday & Tuesday

The City of Galion announced that it will temporarily close an intersection next week.

As part of a storm sewer project, the intersection of South Street and Wood Street will be closed to traffic on Monday, April 12, and Tuesday, April 13. It will reopen to one lane when the contractor is not working.

On Tuesday morning, water service must be shut down for the following addresses on South Street: 403, 409, 413, 419, 423, 425, 433, 441.

The shutdown will only affect those addresses. Service will be restored by mid-day.

For information about the City of Galion, visit its website galion.city.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_City-Logo-Copy300-1.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.