Guiding hand for brides: Celebration Essentials provides valuable service

The pressure and stress associated with planning a major life event like a wedding is sometimes difficult to bear.

That’s where professional assistance of the sort that Beth Cramblett provides is so necessary. Cramblett, who owns and operates Celebration Essentials in Galion, helps to ease some of the tension of the emotions that brides and their mothers and families experience in the time leading up to the big day.

Cramblett, former owner of the Candi Bar (now Beca House Coffee) in Uptowne Galion, has been providing floral design services “for many, many years,” she said.

“When I opened the coffee shop, I started doing candy buffets, which were very popular several years ago,” Cramblett said. “It just kind of evolved. I’ve always enjoyed party planning, the floral side of it, so we ended up going full time with the event side of that.”

Celebration Essentials was designed to offer brides “pretty much a one-stop shop,” said Cramblett, who’s been involved in event planning for more than 30 years. She noted that she can provide event decor rental as well as consulting for additional services, such as photographers and sound system providers.

“I can do the floral design, all of the linens, all of your reception decor, all of your wedding decor,” she said. “I can put you in touch with some good photographers and dee-jays that I’ve established good working relationships with over the years.”

Cramblett said event planners provide a valuable service for brides and their families.

“It seems like the moms of the brides are the ones reaching out, saying, ‘Help us,’ because they want to be able to enjoy the day,” she said. “Now in the day of Pinterest, a lot of people think they can do it on their own, but they don’t have the resources. That’s where I come in, to try and help them achieve the pictures that they see. We do custom design on back drops and just about anything as far as design and decorating goes. We have a huge inventory of table linens, chair covers, floral items, anything that people would need. I can do things for a lot better price than some of the companies that have to outsource that.

“I always try to help the bride. I try to give them what they want and I try to work with them if they’re on a budget as much as I can.”

While weddings represent the vast majority of events she is contracted for, Cramblett noted that she has done designs for graduation parties, retirement celebrations, and other events.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a major crimp in her business over the past year, Cramblett said, but she has been booking events for this year and 2022.

“We experienced a (financial) loss of about 80%. It was huge,” she said. “But we’re working on our website and trying to push that again and just re-evolve everything. We’re just trying to pick up again and get caught up. People are anxious to book their events and venues are booking like they were in the past before COVID. It’s coming back.”

For information, contact Beth Cramblett at 419-564-5084 or email beth@thecandibar.net. You can also leave a message on the Celebration Essentials Facebook page. The website is celebrationessentials.net.

