‘Sara Sings Disney’ at Palace Theatre

MARION — The historic Marion Palace Theatre’s board and management announce the return of live entertainment with “Sara Sings Disney,” a family friendly event for all ages. This show will take place in the main auditorium on Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m.

“Sara Sings Disney” will feature the talents of local performer, Sara Grote, as the Marion Palace Theatre magically becomes one of the happiest places on earth. Sara, along with a few surprise guests, will lead the audience in a musical celebration of favorite Disney tunes. This interactive afternoon of fun includes props, projections, and sing-a-long opportunities. Theatre-goers are encouraged to wear a favorite Disney character costume and join the parade of beloved characters.

Sara was last seen on the Palace stage in 2015 portraying the title role in “Mary Poppins.” A Palace Theatre veteran, she nailed lead roles in previous Palace Productions including “Legally Blonde, the Musical” (Elle Woods), “Hairspray” (Tracy Turnblad), “Peter Pan” (Peter), and “Beauty and the Beast” (Belle).

Tickets are $10 and will be available during Box Office hours at 276 W Center Street, downtown Marion or by calling 740-383-2101. Box Office hours will be April 9, 16, and 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ticket holders may enter through the Theatre’s main front doors. Masks are required in all areas of the theatre at all times. Social distancing will be provided through spaced seating. There will be no intermission.

“Sara Sings Disney” is sponsored by Mid Ohio Energy Cooperative and supported by the Ohio Arts Council.

“Sara Sings Disney” will feature the talents of local performer, Sara Grote, at the Marion Palace Theatre. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_SARA-GROTE-3.jpg “Sara Sings Disney” will feature the talents of local performer, Sara Grote, at the Marion Palace Theatre. Courtesy photo