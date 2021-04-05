Big weekend of bowling in Galion

An annual bowling event in Galion provided a great weekend of action once again this year.

The PBA50 Sherry Bodkins Women’s Health Awareness Central Open was held over Easter weekend at Victory Lanes. The event gave local amateur bowlers the chance to play alongside senior tour bowlers from across the country and also offered some excellent competition.

Laurie Rinehart, daughter of Victory Lanes founders Ken and Sherry Bodkins, said the event is staged to honor the memory of her mother who passed away in 2017 following a battle with cancer. That prompted them to create the memorial event to honor Sherry Bodkins and promote women’s health awareness, Rinehart said.

Eddie Graham of Kettering, Ohio, collected the winner’s share of the purse on Sunday. He recorded a total score of 4,820 with an average of 229. Graham finished with a record of 8-4 in the 12-game series. He took home $1,500.

Dick Gran from Bradenton, Florida, placed second and collected a $1,000 prize. Third place went to Dean Billings of Rootstown, Ohio, whose winning share was $900. Mark Sullivan of Indianapolis, Indiana, came in fourth and picked up $800. Dave Davison of Monessen, Pennsylvania, came in fifth place and took home $750.

The rest of the top 10 featured Dave Wodka from Muskegon, Michigan ($700); Glenn Smith from New York ($670); Matt Climer of Centerburg, Ohio ($640); Larry Verble of Mason, Michigan ($620); and Don Herrington of Ballston Lake, New York ($600).

Brian Saterfield, chief of the Galion Police Department, placed 13th and collected $565. Robert Manning of Marion, Ohio, came in 23rd place and won $325.

Tyler Burkhart of Galion won the Pro-Am event held on Friday evening at Victory Lanes. Adult and junior Pro-Am events were held on Friday, giving amateurs the chance to bowl with senior pros.

”Wow, it’s been a long weekend but we seen alot of great bowling for the PBA50 Sherry Bodkins Womens Health Awareness Central Open,” read a post on the Victory Lanes Facebook page following the tournament. “Congratulations to the tournament winner Eddie Graham and our Friday Night Pro Am Winner Tyler Burkhart. … Please support all the local businesses to show your appreciation of supporting the sport of bowling.”

Thirty-one businesses from Galion and surrounding areas helped sponsor this year’s tournament.

Victory Lanes is located at 739 Portland Way South in Galion. For information, visit the Facebook page or call 419-468-4868.

Tyler Burkhart, left, of Galion won the Pro-Am event on Friday during the PBA50 Sherry Bodkins Women's Health Awareness Central Open at Victory Lanes in Galion. Eddie Graham, right, from Kettering, Ohio, won the tournament championship on Sunday.

