Avita offers same day, next day and evening vaccine appointments

Avita Health System now has same day, next day COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointments at Bucyrus, Galion, and Ontario hospitals.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with evening hours until 8 p.m. on Friday in Galion and Ontario.

“When we started our vaccine clinics in January, doses were scarce,” explained Christina Barnes, Director of Pharmacy Services, Avita Health System. “An increase in vaccine allocations over the past several weeks has allowed us to provide more appointments to the community without the wait.”

To schedule an appointment at an Avita vaccine clinic, call 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or request an appointment online 24/7 through MyChart. Vaccine appointments are available for those 18 years of age or older. You do not need to be an established patient at Avita Health System to qualify for the vaccine, nor do you need to be a resident of Crawford or Richland Counties. There is no charge for the vaccine.

“We’re excited to provide the option of scheduling through MyChart,” said Barnes. “Now patients have the choice to schedule their vaccine appointment online or by phone. With MyChart, patients can schedule their vaccine appointment at a time that works for them without having to call in to our scheduling line. For those that prefer to talk to someone when scheduling, our phone lines remain open and available.

“We want to be flexible, not just with our appointment times, but also with how patients can schedule their appointment. When we heard that our patients wanted evening appointments, we worked to make that happen,” Barnes added. “The Friday evening clinic times and MyChart self-scheduling are in response to feedback we have received from our patients and our desire to better serve the needs of our communities.”

Individuals scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine are allowed one support person and will be asked to bring a driver’s license or state issued ID. Masks are required. Those sick with the following symptoms must wait until they feel better to be vaccinated: fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, shortness of breath, diarrhea, vomiting, etc. Individuals who have received an antibody treatment for COVID-19 infection will need to wait 90 days after therapy to receive their vaccination.

