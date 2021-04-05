GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 1

Police investigated a case of alleged harassment that was reported in the 1000 block of Smith Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for tailgating to a motorist in the 300 block of Harding Way West.

Police investigated a report of a person with a firearm in the 400 block of Grand Street. Officers issued warnings for disorderly conduct to three individuals involved in the incident. No arrests were made.

Police issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation to a motorist in the 800 block of Charles Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for no turn signal and driving at a slow rate of speed to a motorist in the vicinity of Sherman Street and King Avenue. Motorist advised officers he was searching for a lost dog.

April 2

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the vicinity of Gelsanliter Road.

Police responded to a report of a person allegedly experiencing a mental breakdown. The person left the scene before officers arrived. Officers advised people at the residence to call them if the person returned.

Police investigated a case of alleged threats being made against an individual in the 100 block of West Summit Street. Caller advised officers that an individual was threatening her daughter. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist on Cedargate Court.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the 500 block of Portland Way North.

April 3

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for no license plate light on their vehicle in the vicinity of Harding Way East and First Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for no passenger side headlight on their vehicle in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Second Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a blown turn signal bulb on their vehicle in the vicinity of Gelsanliter and Mansfield roads.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for not having tail lights on their vehicle in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Police investigated an alleged incident of reckless driving that was reported in the 100 block of North Columbus Street. Caller advised that an individual driving a silver van was chasing an individual driving an ATV. Officers located an ATV with no driver present, but were unable to locate the silver van.

Police investigated a report of an individual allegedly caught with drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Portland Way North. The paraphernalia was seized. No arrests were made. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 900 block of Charles Street. Individual reported that $1,400 was missing from their bank account. Police took information for a report.

Police assisted Ohio Highway Patrol with a vehicle search at the intersection of Brandt Road and Ohio 598.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for not having a working passenger side headlight on West Church Street.

Police cited juveniles for trespassing after they were caught vandalizing restrooms at Heise Park.

April 4

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 500 block of North Union Street. Officers separated the two individuals involved in the incident and took the female subject to a friend’s house. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 900 block of Winchester Road. Police spoke with both parties involved. No further action was taken.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 900 block of South Market Street. Caller advised that their neighbors were screaming at each other. Both parties calmed down.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a stop sign violation in the 100 block of East Church Street.

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject who was intoxicated in the 900 block of High Street.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a stop sign violation and no driver’s side headlight in the 100 block of East Atwood Street.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-1.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.