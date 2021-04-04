GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Investment Committee meets April 5

The City of Galion Investment Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 5 in the Mayor’s Office at Galion City Hall to discuss and review the maturity of investments.

Crestline Council meets April 5

Crestline Village Council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5. The meeting will be held at Village Hall, located at 100 N. Seltzer Street, Crestline. For information about Crestline Village Council, visit crestlineoh.com.

Laws Committee meets April 6

The Galion City Council Laws, Ordinances, Zoning and Permits Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and can be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, visit www.galion.city.

Holmes Township Trustees meet April 7

Holmes Township Trustees will meet in special session at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 at Holmes Township Hall, 4381 Holmes Center Road, Bucyrus, to interview and discuss candidates to fill current opening for trustee.

Humane Society bingo April 7

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on April 7. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Utilities Committee meets April 7

The Galion City Council Utilities Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and can be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, visit www.galion.city.

Streets Committee meets April 8

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and can be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, visit www.galion.city.

Crestline Schools BOE meets April 12

The Crestline Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 12. The meeting will be held in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, visit www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

City Council meets April 13

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and can be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, visit www.galion.city.

Parks/Recreation Committee meets April 14

The Galion City Council Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and can be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, visit www.galion.city.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meets April 15

The Galion City Council Police, Fire and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and can be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, visit www.galion.city.

Crestline Council meets April 19

Crestline Village Council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19. The meeting will be held at Village Hall, located at 100 N. Seltzer Street, Crestline. For information about Crestline Village Council, visit crestlineoh.com.

Northmor BOE meets April 20

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The meeting will be held at the board of education office, 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, visit www.northmor.k12.oh.us.

City Schools BOE meets April 20

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The meeting will be held in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. For information about Galion City Schools, visit www.galionschools.org.

Economic Development Committee meets April 20

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and can be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, visit www.galion.city.

Finance Committee meets April 21

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and can be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, visit www.galion.city.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets April 26

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26. The meeting will be held in the PreK-12 Media Center. For information, visit www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

City Council meets April 27

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and can be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, visit www.galion.city.

Mobile food pantry April 28

The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio mobile food pantry returns to Galion on Wednesday, April 28. The pantry will be set up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School, 470 Portland Way North. Registration is required. To register, go to freshtrak.com and type in your zip code to find pantry events. For information, contact Family Engagement Coordinator Violeta Chinni at 419-468-3134, ext. 13549.

Pickle Run seeks craft vendors

Organizers of the Pickle Run Festival are seeking homemade craft vendors to participate in the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park. Interested vendors should email picklerunfestival@gmail.com or send a direct message via the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

