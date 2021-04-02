GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 29

Police issued a citation to a motorist for no driver’s license following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South and Walnut streets.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for a stop violation at the Public Square following a two-vehicle crash at that location.

Police are investigating a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 200 block of Harding Way East. Victim reported tools stolen from their residence.

Police seized a machete that was found in the driveway of a resident on John Street.

Police issued verbal warnings for disorderly conduct to two male subjects following an argument between a male and a female in the 200 block of Summit Street.

March 30

Police issued a verbal warning for no working tail lights to a motorist in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning for no working passenger side headlight to a motorist in the vicinity of Cedargate Court.

Police issued a verbal warning for no working passenger side headlight and expired license tags to a motorist in the vicinity of Portland Way North and Carter Drive.

Police issued a verbal warning for no working passenger side headlight to a motorist in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Clymer Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the 200 block of Gelsanliter Road.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the vicinity of Gelsanliter Road.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported in the 700 block of Center Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 200 block of North Union Street. Victim told officers that packages were stolen from their porch.

Police issued a verbal warning for a vehicle traveling left of center to a motorist in the 500 block of First Avenue.

March 31

Police issued a verbal warning for no working passenger side headlight to a motorist in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Gill Avenue.

Police issued warnings to a male and a female subject for disorderly conduct after responding to a report of domestic dispute in the 300 block of North Columbus Street. Police also issued a summons to the male subject for allegedly having drugs in his possession.

Police issued a verbal warning for no working license plate light to a motorist in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning to a male subject and a female subject for disorderly conduct after being requested to make a welfare check at a residence in the 100 block of Easton Way. The female alleged that the male assaulted her.

