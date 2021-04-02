Absentee voting for May primary begins April 6

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Elections has announced that absentee voting for the Tuesday, May 4 primary/special election will begin on Tuesday, April 6.

According to a press release from the Board of Elections, this is a Republican Primary Election for Bucyrus City Council Ward 1 only. Polk Township and the Wynford Local School District will each have a special election. All other areas in Crawford County will not be having an election.

Following is the schedule for voting at the Board of Elections office:

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from April 6 through April 9

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday from April 12 through April 16

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday from April 19 through April 23

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday from April 26 through April 30

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 1

• 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 2

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, May 3

Residents may also request an application to vote by mail. Residents can request a form or write a letter giving your Crawford County address, where you want the ballots mailed if it is a different address, your date of birth, the last four digits of your Social Security number or your driver’s license number, the date of election, a statement that you are a qualified elector and the type of ballot you wish to vote. Please sign your name.

Absentee voting by mail ends at noon on Saturday, May 1.

Absentee voting in person ends at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3. The Board of Elections office will be open until 2 p.m. on that day for absentee voting.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections office by 7:30 p.m. on election day.

The Board of Elections office is located at 112 E. Mansfield Street in the Lower Level of the County Administration Building.

For information, call the Board of Elections Office at 419-562-8721.

Staff Report

