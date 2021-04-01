Easter at The Ark Church

The Ark Church will present a live drama of the passion of the Christ at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4. The presentation will feature actors and the church’s worship band. Rev. Jeff Shaull will present the message. The Ark Church is located at 200 Gelsanliter Road, Galion. For information, call 419-689-1068 or go to www.arkchurch.life. Follow The Ark Church on Facebook and Instagram @arkchurch.life.

