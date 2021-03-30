GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 22

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Carmel Avenue.

March 26

Police responded to a report of tree branch down in the roadway at the intersection of Gill Avenue and Harding Way West.

Police were requested to execute a welfare check for a female subject at a residence in the 7700 block of Ohio 309. Caller told dispatcher that a male subject at that location was allegedly being violent. Officers did not find a female subject at the residence.

Police and EMS were dispatched to a residence after receiving a report about a male subject who was found unresponsive. Officers contacted the Crawford County Coroner to retrieve the deceased. Police took information for a report.

Residents turned in a cellphone they found in front of their house on South Jefferson Street. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for no headlight to a motorist in the vicinity of East Church and Riblet streets.

Police issued a verbal warning for expired license tags to a motorist in the 100 block of West Church Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for stopping in the roadway to a motorist in the vicinity of North Market and Church streets.

Police confiscated alleged drug paraphernalia from a motorist following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Portland Way North. Officers said there was “a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle” and a bong was visible. The driver gave consent for a search of the vehicle. Police took information for a report.

March 27

Police issued a citation for failure to control and driving under suspension to a motorist following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the vicinity of South Boston Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute that allegedly occurred in the 1500 block of Trachsel Place. Officers were advised it was a verbal dispute. No physical altercation occurred.

Police investigated a report of a tree limb that had fallen on a power line in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue. Officers left a service memo for the Line Department about the issue.

Police arrested a female subject on a warrant issued by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made after police responded to a report of a person bitten by a dog in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

Police investigated a report of individuals riding four-wheelers in the roadway in the 300 block of Grove Avenue. Officers advised the individuals to keep the vehicles off the roadway.

Police served a misdemeanor warrant to a female subject in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue. Officers advised her of her scheduled court date.

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant out of Galion Municipal Court in the 6600 block of Brandt Road.

March 28

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist in the vicinity of North Liberty Street and Payne Avenue.

Police issued a five-day warning for a missing driver side headlight to a motorist in the 900 block of Bucyrus Road.

