GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 23

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist at the intersection of Portland Way North and Cedargate Court.

Police investigated an alleged hit-skip crash that was reported in the 200 block of Portland Way. A motorist told officers that another motorist backed into her vehicle in a parking lot and then fled the scene. The motorist gave officers a photo of the suspect vehicle.

Police issued a citation for a stop sign violation to a motorist following a two-vehicle crash that occurred near the pool at Heise Park. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Police investigated a report of alleged drug paraphernalia that was discovered in the 800 block of Harding Way West. Officers found two syringes at the scene and disposed of them properly.

Police issued a verbal warning for not having a working driver’s side headlight to a motorist in the 800 block of Carter Drive.

Police issued a verbal warning for not having working headlights to a motorist in the vicinity of Timberlane Drive.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed and not having a working passenger side headlight to a motorist in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the vicinity of Portland Way South.

Police issued a verbal warning for not having working headlights to a motorist in the 200 block of Portland Way South.

Police investigated a report that a juvenile was allegedly attacked at Heise Park. Officers met with the juvenile’s parent and took information for a report.

Police met with a female subject and advised to seek a protection order due to threats made against her by a male subject. Officers further advised the female to contact police if the male came to her residence.

March 24

Police issued a verbal warning for no license plate light and weaving between lanes to a motorist in the vicinity of South and Poplar streets.

Police investigated a traffic crash with injuries at the intersection of Sherman and East streets. Officers took information for a report.

Police were dispatched to a residence to assist Crawford County Children Services.

Police investigated a report of wires down in the roadway at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Sherman Street. Officers determined the wires were cable lines. A resident in the area flagged the lines. Officers advised Spectrum and the company dispatched a repair crew.

Police investigated a report of suspicious persons in the 100 block of East Street. A witness told officers they observed two juveniles exiting a former school building. Officers contacted the owner of the building.

Police advised a male subject that he is banned from entering Heise Park until further notice following his involvement in a fight at the park. The male was allegedly involved in an altercation near the tennis courts. Police advised the male subject that he will be arrested if he is observed entering the park for the duration of the ban.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 400 block of Second Avenue. A male subject involved in the dispute left the residence voluntarily. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested two male subjects on suspicion of robbery in the 400 block of Hensley Avenue. One of the subjects is accused of robbing a male subject who was walking to a friend’s house. The alleged thief and a passenger in his vehicle were taken into custody.

