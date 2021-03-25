Real Life Church of the Nazarene invites public to Easter egg hunt

GALION — Real Life Church of the Nazarene in Galion is hosting a city-wide Easter egg hunt all next week.

Beginning Monday, March 29 and running through Saturday, April 3, area residents of all ages as well as families are invited to participate in the hunt for seven four-foot tall Easter eggs that church members have hidden around the city of Galion.

Rev. Hunter Hickman, senior pastor of Real Life Church of the Nazarene, said the Easter egg hunt will begin at Phil’s Deli, 814 Harding Way West, on Monday. Clues about the next location are written on each egg. The Easter bunny is expected to be at one of the locations, ready to pose for photos with children of all ages. There is no fee to have photos taken with the Easter bunny.

Anyone wishing to participate should visit www.reallifenaz.com and submit their email address or telephone number in order to receive details about the Easter egg hunt.

Hickman said a drawing to win Easter baskets will be conducted following the Easter Sunday service on April 4 at Real Life Church of the Nazarene. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 777 Fairview Avenue, Galion.

For more information, visit Real Life Naz on Facebook or call the church office at 419-468-1262. Information about the church’s service times and ministries is available on the website www.reallifenaz.com.

