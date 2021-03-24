Crawford County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 29

BUCYRUS — Crawford County Public Health (CCPH) is offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people age 18 and older.

The clinic will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 29 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds Youth Building, located at 610 Whetstone Street in Bucyrus. CCPH officials noted that they will have approximately 800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available on Monday at the walk-in clinic. Those who receive the vaccine at the clinic will be able to get the second dose about a month later during a follow-up clinic.

The Moderna vaccine has been authorized to be administered to people age 18 and older, according to officials from Crawford County Public Health.

No appointments and no insurance cards are needed to attend the clinic on March 29 at the county fairgrounds, officials said. The clinic is open to residents of Crawford County as well as individuals who do not live in the county.

Crawford County Public Health officials advise people planning to attend the clinic to download and complete the COVID-19 consent form that is available on the agency’s website at www.crawfordhealth.org. The consent form will need to be submitted to health officials at the walk-in clinic on March 29.

People who are unable to attend the March 29 clinic at the fairgrounds can contact Crawford County Public Health to schedule an appointment at one of the agency’s other clinics. Call 419-562-5871 to schedule an appointment or get more information.

Crawford County Public Health is located at 1520 Isaac Street in Bucyrus. The agency email address is cchd@crawford-co.org.

