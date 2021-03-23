FBI: Bucyrus man involved in U.S. Capitol riot

BUCYRUS — A Crawford County man has been arrested on federal charges for his alleged involvement in the riot on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Agents from the Cleveland Division of the FBI arrested Ethan C. Seitz, 31, Bucyrus, on Friday, March 19. He has been charged with two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Seitz made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Kathleen Burke of U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Ohio on March 19 and was released on bond. Terms of his bond prohibit him from traveling outside of the Northern District of Ohio except to attend court proceedings in Washington, D.C. He is scheduled to appear before the court in Washington, D.C. on March 24 via Zoom teleconference.

According to an FBI press release, two people who claim to know Seitz well reported to agents that the Bucyrus man posted photos, videos, and comments on Facebook stating that he had allegedly forced his way into the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 incident. Agents reported that Seitz posted various messages on his Facebook page, including “I’m goin in the capitol” and “I just climbed through a broken window.”

In another Facebook post, Seitz alleged that he “was inside upstairs in the capitol pushing with a group of people and they … gassed us again. And pepper sprayed us.” He claimed he climbed out of a window to escape the gas and then crawled back into the building through a broken window.

FBI agents stated that video footage from security cameras inside the U.S. Capitol building “appear to clearly depict Seitz inside the Capitol rotunda and connecting hallways during the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

Five people died during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Two other officers committed suicide several days after the attack occurred. More than 140 people were injured during the riot.

The FBI reported that more than 300 people have been arrested, including 65 people who have been charged with assaulting police officers. Last week, the FBI released new video clips seeking the public’s help identify 10 suspects allegedly involved in assaults on police officers.

